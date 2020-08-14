Koesters, Jacqueline

Jacqueline Koesters December 5, 1941 - August 6. 2020 Jacqueline (Jackie) Mae Koesters, 78, died on August 6. 2020, at the Denison Care Center. She was born on December 5, 1941 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was raised by Katherine (Renshaw) and William Melloon. While living in Florida she met Robert (Bob) Koesters on a blind date. After a second date they knew they were meant to be together and they married just 21 days later, on December 21, 1962, in Bainbridge, Georgia. They started their family life in Florida and in 1974 they moved to Indiana. After two years there they made the move to Dunlap. Jackie was a CNA and worked in home health care but many people knew her as the lunch lady at the school in Dunlap. She worked at the school until just five years ago. Jackie and Bob were members at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap and also attended St. Rosa of Lima Catholic Church in Denison. Jackie was an avid reader and collector of angels. She enjoyed camping, thrift shopping, and her many traveling adventures with Bob, the girls, and her grandchildren. She was immensely proud of her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She also loved the kids that she met at the school. Jackie's one true love was Bob and he described her as the most beautiful woman he had ever met. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Koesters; three daughters, Melinda and Tom Cowin of Topeka, Kansas, Jodie and Mark McGuire of Fort Dodge, Iowa and Carol and Dave Wiges of Denison, Iowa; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren plus one on the way; sister, Sandy Attix of North Carolina; and many other relatives and friends. Per Jackie's request there will be no services at this time. Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap is in charge of the arrangements. www.foutsfuneralhome.com
