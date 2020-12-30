Ladelle Hanson

Funeral services for Ladelle J. Hanson, 88, of Manilla, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 31, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla with interment to follow at Nishnabotna Cemetery in Manilla.
The Ohde Funeral Home in Manilla is in charge of arrangements.
She died Friday, December 25, at the Manilla Manor in Manilla.
Survivors include her daughter, Lana Cadwell, of Manning; son, Lance Hanson, of Manilla; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 13-step-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
