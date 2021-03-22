Visitation for Leila Reimer, 91, of Mapleton, will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig. The family will not be present.

Private family services will be conducted Wednesday, March 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Live streaming of the services will be available at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, at the Huebner Funeral Home Facebook page.

She died Saturday, March 20, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton.

Survivors include her children, Sheldon Hamann, of Anthon, Kathryn Christiansen, of Omaha, Nebraska, Patty Fox, of Phoenix, Arizona, Lyndon Hamann, of Sioux City, and Clinton Hamann, of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.