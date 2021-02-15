Funeral Services Leonard Walde, 91, of Westside, will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, at Zion Lutheran Church with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

He died Sunday, February 14, at Accura Healthcare in Carroll.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements