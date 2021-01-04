Memorial services for Lila Coenen, 63, of Arion, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
She died Sunday, January 3 at her home.
Survivors include her husband, Randal Coenen, of Arion; children, Brian Shelton, Kristy Anderson, Russ Coenen, Ryan Coenen and Rachel Newton; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; and siblings, Eilene Hovik, Elaine Truelsen, Curt Truelsen and Wanda Truelsen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.