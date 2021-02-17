Linda Beam

A celebration of life for Linda Kay Beam, 73, of Arion, will be conducted at a later date.

She is survived by her four children, Andrea Ellison, of Arion, Brenda Brus, of Denison, Cathy Whitenack, of Arion, and Eddie Beam, of Arion; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Grant, of Arion, and Barb Block, of Dunlap; and four brothers, Steve Hamblen, Terry Hamblen and Denny Hamblen, all of Dunlap, and Al Hamblen, of Onawa.