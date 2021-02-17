Linda Beam

A celebration of life for Linda Kay Beam, 73, of Arion, will be conducted at a later date.
She died Sunday, February 14, at the Select Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
She is survived by her four children, Andrea Ellison, of Arion, Brenda Brus, of Denison, Cathy Whitenack, of Arion, and Eddie Beam, of Arion; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Grant, of Arion, and Barb Block, of Dunlap; and four brothers, Steve Hamblen, Terry Hamblen and Denny Hamblen, all of Dunlap, and Al Hamblen, of Onawa.
Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap is in charge of arrangements.
