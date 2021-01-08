Funeral services for Loraine McBride, 100, of Dunlap, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, January 11, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at the Dow City Cemetery.
She died Thursday, January 7, at Dunlap Specialty Care in Dunlap.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements
Survivors include three children, Serilda Block, Fern Vanlanningham and Curtis Cleo Swindell; four grandsons; three granddaughters; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
