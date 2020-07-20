Celebration of life for Lucille Nitch, 88, of Denison, will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Boulders Conference Center in Denison with The Huebner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
She died Saturday, July 11, at Denison Care Center.
Survivors include her brother, Carl Nitch; and her sister, Florabella Nitch.
