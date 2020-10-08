 Skip to main content
Lyle Schultz
Lyle Schultz

Funeral services Lyle Schultz, 75, of Schleswig will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, October 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with visitation one hour prior to the service.

He died Thursday, October 8, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include a sister, Betty Sharp, of Spencer.

