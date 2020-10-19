Funeral services for Lynne Rihner, 55, of Denison, will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, October 23, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Denison with burial at Oakland Cemetery in Denison.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Denison.

She died Sunday, October 18, at her home.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.