Lyro Knights
Lyro Knights

Lyro A. Knights, 89, of Dunlap, died Sunday, November 8, at Dunlap Specialty Care.

Services will be conducted at a later date.

Survivors include three daughters, Peggy Knights, of Tekamah, Nebraska, and Rita Knights and Janae Schomers, both of Harlan; and a son, Gail Knights, of Iowa Falls.

