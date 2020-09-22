Maas, Irma

Irma Wilhelmine Maas October 5, 1921 - September 13, 2020 Irma Wilhelmine Maas was born on October 5, 1921, to August and Lydia (Fester) Bohlmann on the family farm near Ute, Iowa. She was baptized on November 13, 1921, and confirmed on May 31, 1936, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church near Charter Oak. She also attended school there until eighth grade. Irma and Adolph Maas were united in marriage on September 30, 1951, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, and two children were born to this union. The couple farmed northwest of Ricketts. In her later years, she moved to Schleswig. Irma was a lifetime member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church. She joined Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML) in 1955 and served as President and various other offices; they made quilts for Lutheran World Relief and Orphan Grain Train. She enjoyed volunteering her time to church activities. She was passionate about her garden and canned various fruits and vegetables. Irma was a wonderful cook and baker. She loved visiting on the telephone, drinking coffee with friends and family, and playing cards. She looked forward to holidays and birthdays. Irma died on September 13, 2020, at the Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton, Iowa, at the age of 98 years, 11 months and eight days. Irma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Adolph on May 16, 1979; infant sisters, Edna and Esther; four brothers, Carl (Hildegard), Elmer (Mildred), Raymond (Irene), and Ervin (Lois Duncan). She is survived by two children, Leon Maas and wife, Wendy of Charter Oak and Lorna and husband, Greg Steenbock of Ida Grove; six grandchildren, Amy (Nick) Schumacher, Jason (Jessica) Maas, Angela (Bill) Schumann, Jackie (Brad) Graham, Lora (Kyle) Knaack, and Tricia (Brent) De Boer; 12 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Memorials may be directed to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Charter Oak Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charter Oak, Iowa. Rev. Richard Merrill officiated the service with interment in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak. Organist Brenda Christiansen provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "How Great Thou Art," "Lift High the Cross" and "I'm But a Stranger Here." Serving as pallbearers were Amy Schumacher, Jason Maas, Angela Schumann, Jackie Graham, Lora Knaack and Tricia De Boer. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Nick Schumacher, Jessica Maas, Bill Schumann, Brad Graham, Kyle Knaack and Brent De Boer. Friday's service included a 6:30 P.M. Prayer Service. The family invited everyone to the church for fellowship and lunch catered by Staley's. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.