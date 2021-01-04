Funeral services are pending for B. Marie Kirk, 84, of Denison.
She died on Sunday, January 3, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
Services will be conducted at Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Survivors include her daughters, Sheila Barnhart, of Denison, Kay Kalkus, of Shenandoah, Holly Gruhn, of Denison and Tracy Reit, of Denison; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce Cordell, of Bedford.
