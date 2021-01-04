 Skip to main content
Funeral services are pending for B. Marie Kirk, 84, of Denison.

She died on Sunday, January 3, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Services will be conducted at Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah.

Survivors include her daughters, Sheila Barnhart, of Denison, Kay Kalkus, of Shenandoah, Holly Gruhn, of Denison and Tracy Reit, of Denison; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce Cordell, of Bedford.

