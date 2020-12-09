Funeral services for Marie Peterson, 94, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 14, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with burial at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 13, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Wednesday, December 9, at Dunlap Specialty Care.