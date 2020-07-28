Marie Wordekemper, 87, of Carroll, formerly of Denison, died Sunday, July 26.
A visitation with social distancing guidelines observed will take place on Wednesday, July 29, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.
A rosary will be recited to conclude the visitation at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
A funeral service with social distancing guidelines observed will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.
Burial will be at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Vail.
