Marie Wordekemper, 87, of Carroll, formerly of Denison, died Sunday, July 26.

A visitation with social distancing guidelines observed will take place on Wednesday, July 29, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.

A rosary will be recited to conclude the visitation at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A funeral service with social distancing guidelines observed will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison.

Burial will be at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Vail.

