Funeral services for Marilyn Jons, 90, of Westside, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at United Church in Westside with burial at the Westside Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9-10:45 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at United Church in Westside for Marilyn and also in memory of her son, Steven Jons, who died June 29.

Marilyn died Saturday, November 7, at Manilla Manor in Manilla.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The family requests that those attending the visitation and services wear masks; social distancing will be observed.