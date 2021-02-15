Funeral Services for Marilyn Petersen, 79, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig.

She died Sunday, February 14, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.