Funeral Services for Marilyn Petersen, 79, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig.
She died Sunday, February 14, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Bernhard “Bernie” Petersen, of Schleswig; children, Elaine Gotto, of Denison, Colleen Miller, of Everly, Cheryl Miller, of Bennington, Nebraska, and Roger Petersen, of Urbandale; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.