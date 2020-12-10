Marshall Uhl

Marshall Lewis Uhl, 79, of Danbury, died Tuesday, December 8, at the Good Samaritan Society of Holstein.

Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, December 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Danbury. Committal services will follow at the Danbury Catholic Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s proclamation, masks are mandatory and social distancing guidelines apply during all services.

The Christensen -Van Houten Funeral Home in Battle Creek is in charge of the funeral arrangements.