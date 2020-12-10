Marshall Uhl

Marshall Lewis Uhl, 79, of Danbury, died Tuesday, December 8, at the Good Samaritan Society of Holstein.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, December 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Danbury. Committal services will follow at the Danbury Catholic Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s proclamation, masks are mandatory and social distancing guidelines apply during all services.
The Christensen -Van Houten Funeral Home in Battle Creek is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Survivors include his children, Dena Schroeder, of Denison, Kirk Uhl, of Anthon, and Kim Pope, of Oto; four grandchildren; and two brothers, Robert “Bob” Uhl and William “Bill” Uhl, both of Battle Creek.
