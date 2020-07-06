Funeral services for Mary Jane Brasel, 91, of Dow City, will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at United Methodist Church in Dow City with interment at the Dow City Cemetery.
She died at Highline Place in Littleton, Colorado.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
Survivors include two children, Susan and Timothy, of Greenwood Village, Colorado; three grandchildren; a sister, Bonnie Glotfelty, of Ames; and brother, Edward Ahart, of Anaheim, California.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
