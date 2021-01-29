Mary Jean Samuelson, 94, of Denison, died Thursday, January 28, at Denison Care Center.
Her wishes were to be cremated. A memorial services will be conducted at a later date with The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison in charge of arrangements
Survivors include two children, Jerilyn Dreyer, of Denison, and Jon Samuelson, of Lake Stevens, Washington; six grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and sister, Phyllis Krukow, of Dickens.
