Memorial services will be conducted at a later date for Mary Lou Olsen, 85, of Denison.
She died Saturday, October 10, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her five children, Ray Olsen, of Indianola, Kristy Zenk, of Denison, Bonnie Kastner of Temecula, California, Lisa Langholtz, of Denison, and Jennifer Torres of Indianola; one brother, Earl Wayne Gerschefske, of Dunlap; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
