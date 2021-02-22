Mary Wilcox, 66, of Charter Oak, died Thursday, February 18, at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll.
No services are planned at this time.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her three children, James Wilcox, of Charter Oak, Caitlyn Lavender, of Charter Oak, and Lauren Wilcox, of Des Moines; nine grandchildren; and even siblings, Cathy, Pat, Tom, Terry, Jim, Billy and Dan.
