McCall, Donald

Donald McCall December 9, 1934 - July 14, 2020 Donald DeWayne McCall was born December 9, 1934, in Soldier, Iowa, the son of Wayne and Clara McCall. He passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at CHI Bergan Mercy - Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of eighty-five. Don was baptized into Christ and later confirmed his faith at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ute, Iowa. He received his education in the Ute School and graduated from Ute High School with the class of 1952. Don served his country in the United States Navy as a Radio Operator Seaman during the Korean War entering service December 2, 1952. He was honorably discharged November 10, 1955, receiving commendations for Korean Service, United Nations and National Defense. After returning from the service, Don was employed at Continental Can and lived in Omaha for two years. He then returned to Iowa and began farming. Don was united in marriage to Marlene Stangel February 24, 1958, and they made their home on the farm near Charter Oak. He actively managed his farm in recent years with Vinton Wooster overseeing the operations. Farming and family were his life, with family above all. Community service was also important to him as he served on the Board of Directors of First State Bank in Mapleton for 18 years. Don also was a member of the Crawford County Fair Board for more than ten years. He was a co-leader of the Charter Oak Friendly Willows 4-H Club for eight years. Don enjoyed listening to country music with George Jones being his favorite artist and socializing by playing cards with family and friends. He and Marlene spent many hours each summer driving around the countryside inspecting the crops. They also delighted in traveling to Breckenridge, Colorado, for vacations with the entire family. Most of all, Don took great pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them about all aspects of farm life. Don was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Marlene McCall of Charter Oak; one daughter, Susan and her husband, Jimmy; one son, Jeffrey and his wife, Rena; six grandchildren - Michael and his wife Katie, Kathryn, Greta and her husband Gabriel, Nolan, Elizabeth, and Mitchell; five great-grandchildren - Owen, Ben, Lucy, Henry, and Charlie; one brother, Gary and his wife, Karen; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Family requests memorials be directed to: Education Fund-Cardiology Fellows, Creighton University School of Medicine. Make checks payable to: Creighton University PO Box 30282 Omaha, NE 68103-1382. While the family would love to celebrate Don's life with all of his friends, they are concerned for everyone's safety during this pandemic and have decided to have a private family service. They ask for everyone to pray for Don and his family from the safety of their homes Private Graveside Services were held 3:00 P.M., Monday, July 20, 2020, at Onawa Cemetery, Onawa, Iowa with Rev. Richard Merrill officiating. Don's grandchildren gave the eulogy. Music selections included recordings of "When I Get to Where I'm Going" by Brad Paisley and "Peace in the Valley" by George Jones. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Vinton & Theresa Wooster. Serving as pallbearers were Brent McCall, John McCall, Russ McCall, Aaron Stangel, Jimmy Stangel and Joe Stangel. Everyone was invited to Gaukel Park Shelter House in Onawa for fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
