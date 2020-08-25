McGinn, Philip

Philip Louis McGinn May 11, 1948 - August 18, 2020 Philip Louis McGinn was born May 11, 1948, in Denison, Iowa, the son of Peter and Ruth McGinn. He passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his family home in Denison, Iowa, at the age of seventy-two. Phil was baptized at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison by Fr. Edmund Casey and he made his First Communion and was confirmed at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dow City. Phil grew up on a farm near Kenwood, Iowa, in Paradise Township and attended Paradise Country School, Arion, St. Rose of Lima and Denison High School, graduating with the class of 1966. In October of 1966, Phil joined the United States Navy and served in the Pacific Fleet sitting off the North Korean Coast due to the capture of the U.S.S. Pueblo. His tour of duty included serving in Vietnam on five-man PBR boats on the Mekong River where he was wounded and earned the Purple Heart. He ended his Naval Service in the Mediterranean Sea during the Six-day War of Israel and Egypt and was honorably discharged in August of 1970. Phil met Carol Baltz in Denver and they were later married, moving to Grand Lake, Colorado, in 1979. He worked making jewelry, had his firewood and lumber business as well as a home security business. Phil loved Jeopardy, crossword puzzles, Trivia Wednesday Night, hiking, cross country skiing and cooking. While working for Grand County for the Aging, he enjoyed driving veterans to their medical appointments as well as taking the seniors to many of the activities and places in Grand County. Preceding him in death were his parents, Peter and Ruth, and his brother-in-law, John. Survivors include: one sister, Mary; four brothers: Bernard, Stephen, Charles, and Neil and his wife, Danita; two nephews; Nathan and his wife, Amber, and Daniel ; and one niece, Miriah; other relatives and friends. He will be dearly missed. Mass of Christian Burial was held 11:00 AM. Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison, Iowa. Fr. Randy Schon served as Celebrant of the Mass with interment in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery. Organist Jean Cornelius provided accompaniment for soloist Michelle Ahrenholtz singing "You Are Mine," "Precious Lord, Take My Hand" and "Irish Blessing." Bernard McGinn served as lector. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Duane Dailey, Brian McGinn and Myrna Meyer. Serving as pallbearers were Miriah McGinn, Daniel McGinn, Chad Petersen, Keith Petersen, Paul Nielsen and Jay Petersen. Military Honors were members of the Denison American Legion Post 8. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
