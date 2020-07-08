Melissa Jensen

Melissa Ann Jensen, 30, of Kiron, died Monday, June 29.
Public visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison.
A memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison, IA.
Survivors include her husband, Koda Jensen, of Kiron; her son, Ryker Jensen, of Kiron; her mother, Brenda Crouch, of Deloit; sisters, Rebecca Crouch, of Logan, and Andrea Beam, of Manilla; brother, Nicholas Crouch, of Deloit; and grandfather, John Kelly, of Deloit.
