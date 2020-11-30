Private family services for Melvin Petersen, 96, of Schleswig will be conducted Wednesday, December 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with burial at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
He died Friday, November 27, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove. The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Survivors include his wife, Marcella, of Schleswig; one daughter, Susan Benton, of Vermillion, South Dakota; two sons, Keith Petersen, of Schleswig, and Kerry Petersen, of Clancy, Montana; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.