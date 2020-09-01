Memorial Services for Merilee Reetz, 80, of Arcadia, will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, September 4, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Westside with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Inurnment will be at the Westside Cemetery.
She died Monday, August 31, at Regency Park Nursing Home in Carroll.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Leonard Reetz, of Arcadia; two children, Steve Reetz, of Manilla, and Sheila Staples, of Carroll; four grandchildren; and two sisters, Lorraine Koenck, of Lake City, and Shirley Freese, of Manilla.
