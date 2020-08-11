Michaelson, Tonnetta

Tonnetta "Toni" Racheal Michaelson December 18, 1951 - July 30, 2020 Tonnetta "Toni" Racheal Michaelson, 68, of Jefferson, Iowa, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by family and her loving pet Talulah. Toni was born to Earnest and Evelyn Palmer on December 18, 1951, in Denison, Iowa, and attended school in Perry, Iowa. Toni worked many years in retail and home health and was the manager of Casey's General Store. Toni was united in marriage to Larry Carpenter in 1969 and the couple was blessed with three children: Angela, Amy and Lannetta. They later divorced and Toni married Ted Michaelson in 1982. From this marriage, they were the parents of three children: Emily, Misty and Cody. The couple later divorced in 1988. Fishing and mushroom hunting were Toni's favorite pastimes. She loved spending time with her family and friends, enjoyed drinking coffee and playing cards. She also could spend hours at slot machines in any casino. Toni loved music especially classic country music and dancing. Toni was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Robert, Wesley and Kyle. Survivors include: her five daughters, Angela, Amy (Robert), Lannetta, Emily (Jamie) and Misty (Curt); her son, Cody (Nikki); fifteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; three sisters, Charlotte, Denise and Sharon; three brothers, Melvin, Leroy (Linda), and Lyle; many nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Graveside Services were held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Deloit Cemetery in Deloit, Iowa with Dennis Huebner officiating. Music selections included "Dancing in the Sky" by Dani & Lizzy, "How Great Thou Art" by Carrie Underwood & Vince Gill, and "Lead Me Home" by Jamey Johnson. Serving as pallbearers were Brentley Michaelson, Jaxson Michaelson, Anthony Hilpipre, Braden White, Joshua Seiser, Jesse Bakken, Michael Pelz and Caden Beem. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
