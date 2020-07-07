Miedl, Sandra

Sandra McCoid Miedl January 31, 1959 - January 29, 2020 Sandra Kay McCoid Miedl was born on January 31, 1959 to Dale and Helen Keairnes McCoid. She passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 60 years, after a long battle with cancer. Sandra was baptized into Christ at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Dow City in 1959 and later confirmed her faith at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia on April 15, 1973. Sandra was united in marriage to Richard Miedl on September 17, 1994, in Omaha, Nebraska. They were the parents of a son, Nathan, who was born on August 3, 1993. Sandra was a loving mother to Nathan for the short time she had with him. Richard and son, Nathan were killed in a car accident on September 26, 1997. Sandra attended Ar-We-Va Community School, graduating in 1977. After graduation, she moved to Omaha, where she had several different jobs. Later she was employed by Goodwill Industries, where she managed cleaning crews in the downtown Omaha businesses. Later on, still with Goodwill Industries, she was transferred to Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska, where she was in charge of a special needs adult cleaning crew, until November 24, 2019. Sandra enjoyed traveling, movies, shopping and watching television. She loved the holidays with Christmas being the most special. She enjoyed spending time with her friend, Betty Novotny and her family. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Richard and son, Nathan Robert, her father, Dale, and her grandparents, Tobe and Tina McCoid, and Ward and Marie Keairnes. She is survived by her mother, Helen McCoid of Vail, Iowa; four brothers, Ron and partner, Pixie of Vail, Iowa, Russell and wife, Linda of Denison, Iowa, Randy and wife, Janet of Panhandle, Texas, and Robert and wife, Judie of Omaha, Nebraska; her close friend, Betty Novotny and husband, Greg and their family of Omaha, Nebraska.; other relatives and friends. Private Burial was held 2 P.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Dow City Cemetery in Dow City, Iowa, with Rev. Joshua Keinath officiating. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Miedl, Sandra
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Miedl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.