Mielitz, Frances

Frances E. Mielitz September 21, 1938 - August 25, 2020 Frances E. (Medlin) Mielitz, longtime resident of Schleswig, Iowa passed away peacefully in Fremont, Nebraska on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at the age of 81. Fran is predeceased by her husband Lauren, her parents Raymond and Harriett Medlin, and her sister Carol Yokshas. Fran is lovingly remembered by her daughter Robbin Jeffrey and her husband Don of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska; daughter Anita Jeppesen and her husband Collis of New Windsor, New York; son John Mielitz and his wife Melissa of Spring, Texas, 8 grandchildren, and her brother Bruce Medlin and his wife Bea of Las Vegas, Nevada. Fran was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on September 21, 1938. After graduating from high school in Fort Dodge, Iowa Fran married Lauren Mielitz on December 27, 1957. Fran and Lauren moved their family to Schleswig in 1969 where they lived for nearly 50 years. Fran was an active member of the Schleswig community. She served on the City Council, School Board and was active in many community projects. Fran found her true passion as the Manager and Owner of Becky's Hallmark Shop in nearby Denison, Iowa. She built a successful business with a large and loyal base of regional customers. Her dedication made her synonymous with the store throughout the community and embodied the spirit of a small business owner. After selling her business and retiring Fran became an active member of the Schleswig United Church of Christ and formed many great and lasting friendships. Fran and Lauren's remains will be laid to rest at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig at a later date. The family asks that any memorial donations be given to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 78517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. Anyone wishing to express sympathies to the family can address them to: John Mielitz, 19403 Sorrell Ridge Dr., Spring, TX 77388
