Mindy Reetz

A celebration of life for Mindy Jo Reetz, 29, of Denison, will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, October 23, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
She died Friday, October 16, at her home.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her father, LaVern Reetz and his wife, DeAnn, of Denison; sisters, Jaimie Buchan, of Manson, and Megan Reetz, of Denison; stepbrother, Dillon Eck, of Vail; stepsister, Madison Stone, of Manilla; her second family, Larry and Cindy Lubinus, of Boone; paternal grandparents, Gaylon, Sr. and Darlene Reetz, of Deloit; and step-grandmothers, Joyce DeMey, of Woodbine, and Mary DeMey, of Denison.
