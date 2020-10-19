Mindy Reetz

A celebration of life for Mindy Jo Reetz, 29, of Denison, will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, October 23, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

She died Friday, October 16, at her home.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.