Mohr, Russell

Russell Lee Mohr June 1, 1931 - July 17, 2020 Russell Lee Mohr, age 89, of Cypress, TX, and formerly of Manning, IA, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the home of his daughter Rhonda Mohr in Ft. Dodge, IA, surrounded by his family. Funeral services were held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning with Pastor Robert Riggert officiating. Organist for the service will be Carolyn Kerkhoff and the congregation will sing. Casket bearers will be Russell's grandchldren. Honorary casket bearers will be Russell's great-grandchildren. Burial will be in the Manning Cemetery with military honors by the Manning V.F.W. Visitation was held at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning from 5 - 7 P.M. on Friday, July 24, 2020. Additional visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 - 10:15 A.M. on Saturday. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com Russell was the son of George and Christina (Sonksen) Mohr and was born June 1, 1931 at his parents' home in Audubon County. His baptism took place on June 28, 1931. Russ was confirmed on April 14, 1946 at Zion Lutheran Church, Manning. Following his high school graduation in 1949, Russ enlisted in the United States Navy. Russ met Joan Rowedder through the Walther League program at church. They were married on February 20, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning. In 1965, they had the opportunity to begin their own farm operation 3 1/2 miles northeast of Manning. Russ and Joan ran a dairy operation and later switched over to an all hog operation. After retiring, they purchased a home in south Manning. Three years after Joan's passing, Russ sold his home and moved to Texas to live with Rhonda. In the fall of 2016, after Rhonda received and accepted the call to serve at the Iowa District West Office in Fort Dodge, he moved to Fort Dodge. Russ began talking with Virginia Loewen, who he met while living in Texas, on the phone regularly. After Virginia visited Iowa a few times they knew they belonged together. Russ and Virginia were married April 14, 2018 at St. John Lutheran Church in Cypress, Texas. Russ was a member of Zion Lutheran Church a majority of his life. Russ served as an Elder and a trustee and every council position at Zion except Financial Secretary and Comptroller. Russ served on many boards over the years: Lutheran Family Service, Manning's Senior Center, Carroll County Fair Board, Soybean Association, DHIA (Dairy Herd Improvement Association), Pork Producers, FFA Advisory Board. He was a member of the Legion and VFW and served on the Ceremonial Team and was commander of the Legion for a time. Russ's family was named Farm Family of the Year in 1973. Russ served as Election Director in Manning for 10 years. At age 84 he went through the Stephen Ministry training while living in Cypress, Texas and became a Stephen Minister. Russ enjoyed golfing and was a part of the Senior Golf tour for 17 years. Throughout his life he enjoyed playing ball, bowling, roller skating, dancing, fishing, playing cards, and watching children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in sporting events. He loved watching sports and his favorite was baseball - especially when the New York Yankees were playing. In April of 2019, Russ was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. His loving wife, Virginia, tirelessly cared for him through his treatments. He gave a valiant fight through treatment but recently began to decline quickly. On June 16 Russ was brought back to Iowa via medical transport so he could finish his earthly life in his beloved Iowa. He entered the Hospice program through Unity Point in Fort Dodge and passed away in Fort Dodge at Rhonda's home on July 17, 2020 at the age of 89 years 1 month 17 days. Russ will be remembered for his great speaking voice and his wise counsel. Russ was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Joan; his son Jay; brothers Franklin Mohr and Bob Mohr sister-in-law Myra; brother-in-law Terry Mishler; sister-in-law Lola Mohr; all of Joan's siblings and spouses. He is survived by his wife, Virginia of Cypress, Texas; his children: Jim (Cherrie) Mohr of Coon Rapids; Jay's wife, Julie Mohr of Orange City; Jeff Mohr of Brownsburg, Indiana; Rhonda Mohr of Fort Dodge. Step children: Dana Williams and Steve Loewen of Cypress, Texas; nine grandchildren, Ryan (Susan) Mohr, Chris (Karen) Mohr, Justin (Heather) Mohr, Adam Mohr and his special friend Sydney Geer, Megan (Alex) Carlson, Jaselyn Wissink, Julie Ayala, Nikki (Doug) Olberding, Mckensie Bess and grand dogs Bailey and Baxter. Step grandchildren Jared Williams, Maddy Williams and special friend Bryce. 25 great grandchildren: Lilly, Olivia, David, Madison, Tyler, Molly, Griffin, Claire, Easton, Alybeth, Zayn, Aubrey, Gage, Cam, Chloe, Maddox, Joselyn, Vanessa, Analia, Gabrielle, Gunner, Dillon, Athena, and Zoe, step great grandchild, Alexa; sister in law, Arlene Mohr, sisters Louise Mishler, Sandy (John) Holtz, brother Al Mohr; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
