Mulligan, John

John A. Mulligan April 27, 1937 - July 11, 2020 John A. Mulligan was born April 27, 1937, to John E. and Edith Ilene McKnabb Mulligan on a farm near Defiance, Iowa. He passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Manilla Manor in Manilla, Iowa, at the age of eighty-three. John attended school in Harlan and Irwin, graduating in 1955 from Irwin Community High School. In 1956, John started working for Olson's Bakery after his family moved to Denison in 1955. In September of 1959, John was drafted into the United States Army with Boot Camp in Fort Riley, Kansas. He received his training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. In May of 1960, John was shipped to Germany until August 1961 when he mustered out in New York as a PFC (E-3)(T). In September, 1961, John began his career with South Crawford Rural Electric Cooperative which became Western Iowa Power Cooperative in 1996. In January of 2000, after 38 1/2 years, John retired only to be put back to work by his wife at the H&R Block office they purchased together. On May 16, 1973, John was united in marriage to Peggy Rickabaugh in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. This union was blessed with two sons, John C. (J.C.) and Nathan. John was baptized into Christ in August of 1975 in the United Methodist Church in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, alongside his son, John (J.C.). Faithful and having a strong sense of faith, John was laid back but forthright. He was totally dedicated to his family, church and company. John was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 41 years, Peggy; his parents; two sisters; one brother; and two brothers-in-law. Survivors include: his two sons, John (J.C.) and Nathan Mulligan; sisters-in-law, Connie, Sandra (Doug) and Shelli (Keith); nieces, nephews, as well as many friends. Funeral Services were held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Denison, Iowa. Rev. Mike Fillmore officiated the service with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Denison. Organist Patty Bekkerus provided accompaniment for soloist Lee McKnabb singing "In the Garden" and "What a Friend We Have in Jesus." Serving as honorary pallbearers were Ron & Pat Rothe, Donna Stephens, Mae Hennings and Roxane Sanders. Serving as pallbearers were Mark Steinbach, Tim Mulligan, Wyatt Bandow, Bill Simonsen, Duane Boell and Dean Boell. The family invited everyone to return to the church for fellowship and lunch catered by Lidderdale Country Store. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Mulligan, John
To plant a tree in memory of John Mulligan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.