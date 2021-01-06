Nelda Blair

Nelda G. Blair, 84, died Monday, January 4.

Visitation will be on Thursday January 7, from 4-8 p.m. with a Masonic/ Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Vail.

A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, January 8, at the United Presbyterian Church in Vail at 2 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required for both services and the visitation.

Following the service, interment will be at the Vail Cemetery.