Nelda Blair
Nelda Blair

Nelda G. Blair, 84, died Monday, January 4.

Visitation will be on Thursday January 7, from 4-8 p.m. with a Masonic/ Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Vail.

A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, January 8, at the United Presbyterian Church in Vail at 2 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required for both services and the visitation.

Following the service, interment will be at the Vail Cemetery.

Survivors include her sons, Merle Blair, of Denison, Steven Blair, of Denison, and David Blair, of Vail; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

