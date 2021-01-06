Nelda Blair

Nelda G. Blair, 84, died Monday, January 4.
Visitation will be on Thursday January 7, from 4-8 p.m. with a Masonic/ Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Vail.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, January 8, at the United Presbyterian Church in Vail at 2 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required for both services and the visitation.
Following the service, interment will be at the Vail Cemetery.
Survivors include her sons, Merle Blair, of Denison, Steven Blair, of Denison, and David Blair, of Vail; seven grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.