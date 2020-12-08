A private family burial will be conducted at a later date for Nels Mortensen, 74, of Denison.
He died November 26 at the Denison Care Center.
Survivors include his brother, Veryl Mortensen, of Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.
