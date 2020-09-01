Niehaus, Patricia

Patricia Ann Niehaus January 27, 1955 - August 23, 2020 Patricia Ann Niehaus was born January 27, 1955, in Denison, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Ada Helkenn. She passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at her home in Vail, Iowa, at the age of sixty-five. Pat received her education in the Schleswig Community Schools and graduated from Schleswig High School with the class of 1973. She furthered her education at the College of St. Mary in Omaha, Nebraska. Pat was united in marriage with Robert Niehaus on October 18, 1974, and they were blessed with three sons, Joshua, Matthew and Andrew. Pat was a homemaker for her family until her sons went to school in the late 80's and then she began her career in the health field. She was first employed by Dr. Flood and Dr. Nixon and then when Dr. Flood retired, she worked as a CNA in Denison, in assisted living and subsequently at Manning Care Center. To best describe Pat would be to say that she was a woman of great faith in her Lord and Savior. She lived her faith with not only her family but also by the love, care and compassion she showed to many others. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and numerous prayer groups and taught confirmation. Pat enjoyed socializing, crafting, baking, sewing, gardening, both flowers and vegetables, also doing some canning, fishing and collecting angels. Being with family, especially her grandchildren, brought her the most pleasure and fun. She also enjoyed traveling particularly to Mt. Rushmore, Texas and Minnesota. She was very involved in projects and couldn't say no to anyone, giving all her food and crafts away. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Ada Helkenn, and one brother, Stephen Helkenn as an infant. Survivors include: her husband, Robert of Vail; three sons, Joshua Niehaus and his wife, Christy of Carlisle, Iowa, Matthew and his wife, Tricia of Cartersville, Georgia, and Andrew Niehaus and his wife, Lindsay of Omaha, Nebraska; five grandchildren; seven siblings: Ellen Janssen and her husband, Mark of Ida Grove, Raymond Helkenn and his wife, Sylvia of Council Bluffs, Cecilia Jackson and her husband, Robert of Crystal Beach, Texas, Judy Jensen and her husband, Larry, Mark Helkenn, Tim Helkenn and friend Betty, and Jennifer Boeckman and her husband, Jim, all of Schleswig; other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial was held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail, Iowa. Fr. Randy Schon served as Celebrant with interment in the St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Vail. Ashley Lansman served as lector. Music selections included recordings of "You Are Mine" by David Haas, "The Old Rugged Cross" by Alan Jackson and "You Raise Me Up" by Josh Groban. Wednesday's service included a Prayer Service at 6:00 PM and a Rosary at 6:30 PM. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Maggie Niehaus, Kendra Niehaus, Calvin Niehaus and Lyndi Niehaus. Serving as pallbearers were Danny Niehaus, Tyson Boeckman, Logan Niehaus, Preben Lansman, Scott March and Koda Jensen. The Huebner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
