Lucille Margaret Nitch December 3, 1931 - July 11, 2020 Lucille Margaret Nitch, age 88 passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 with her dear friend Jolene by her side. Lucille was born December 3, 1931 to the late Fred and Nina (White) Nitch. Lucille spent many of her adult years at the County home and Wesco Industries before having the opportunity to live with Milt and Vera Morrison for several years before moving in with their daughter Jolene Strom where she lived until her health required her to into the nursing home. Lucille worked at Wesco Industries in the sewing department before retiring. Sewing was her passion and everyone knew if they needed something fixed she was the gal to get it done. When she didn't have a needle and thread in her hand, you could find her working on a puzzle while she watched a good old western or having her favorite meal at Hy-Vee. "Lucy", as she was known by all the kids, loved watching them and having so many of the kids around. She loved to tease them just as much as they did her. Those who knew Lucille know she touched so many lives, will have a special place in their heart and she will truly be missed. Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Nina Nitch; sisters Mary Woods, Florence Dirks and Betty Grands; and brother Dale Nitch. She is survived by her brother Carl Nitch, sister Florabella Nitch, best friend Jolene Strom and many many friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison in charge of arrangements.
