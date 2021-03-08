Visitation for Nola Lafrentz, 87, of Schleswig, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig with private family graveside services Saturday, March 13 at Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.
She died Saturday, March 6, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove.
Survivors include four grandchildren, Justin Jon Allen, of Katy, Texas, Amy Paulsen, of Schleswig, Brandi Lang, of Canyon, Texas, and Brooke Lambert, of Denison; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; and a sister, Deanna Mesenbrink, of Cherokee.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig is in charge of arrangements.
