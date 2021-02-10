Private family services for Orlen Creese, 96, of Charter Oak, will be conducted Friday, February 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hanover Township, in Charter Oak with burial at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Charter Oak.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, February 11, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Charter Oak.

He died Monday, February 8, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton.