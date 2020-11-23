Funeral services for Orville Lamaak, 84, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation from 9 -10:15 a.m.

Burial will be at the Wall Lake Cemetery.

He died Sunday, November 22, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements