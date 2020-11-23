Funeral services for Orville Lamaak, 84, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation from 9 -10:15 a.m.
Burial will be at the Wall Lake Cemetery.
He died Sunday, November 22, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Survivors include his wife, Carol Lamaak, of Denison; three daughters, Catherine Lamaak, of Council Bluffs, Cheryl Lamaak, of League City, Texas, and Christal Lamaak, of Council Bluffs; two grandsons; and two sisters, Annabelle Craig, of Anthon, and Geraldine Lamaak, of Wall Lake.
