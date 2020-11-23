 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orville Lamaak
0 entries

Orville Lamaak

  • 0

Funeral services for Orville Lamaak, 84, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation from 9 -10:15 a.m.

Burial will be at the Wall Lake Cemetery.

He died Sunday, November 22, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Survivors include his wife, Carol Lamaak, of Denison; three daughters, Catherine Lamaak, of Council Bluffs, Cheryl Lamaak, of League City, Texas, and Christal Lamaak, of Council Bluffs; two grandsons; and two sisters, Annabelle Craig, of Anthon, and Geraldine Lamaak, of Wall Lake.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics