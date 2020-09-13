Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia Healy, 96, of Vail will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 14, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Vail.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Westside is in charge of arrangements.
She died Friday, September 11, at Twilight Acres in Wall Lake.
Survivors include her children, Raymond Healy, of Milan, Missouri, Roger Healy, of Castana, Richard Healy, of Vail, Gerald Healy, of Boyer, Leo Healy, Catherine Cook, of Wall Lake, Greg Healy, of Deloit, Connie Wulf, of Jacksonville, Florida, and John Healy, of Lake View; 28 grandchildren; and 36-plus great-grandchildren.
