Memorial services for Patricia Stork, 69, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 30, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 29, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.
She died Sunday, October 25, at Denison Care Center.
Survivors include her five children, Milissa Miller, of Sioux City, Kathleen Harris, of San Augustine, Texas, John Miller, of Denison, Guy Miller, of Dow City, and Larry Miller, of Glenwood; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Phyllis Davis, Susan Benedict, Margaret Gross, Mary Eickman, Michele Stork, Sandra Hackerson, Alan Stork, Robert Stork, Donald Stork, Thomas Stork, Bill Stork, Gordon Stork, Matt Jr. Stork and Henry Stork.
