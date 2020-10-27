Memorial services for Patricia Stork, 69, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 30, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 29, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

She died Sunday, October 25, at Denison Care Center.