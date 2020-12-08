Patricia “Paty” Baca, 70, died Monday, December 7, at her home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements
Survivors include her husband, Carmelo Baca, of Denison; three children, Dinorah Meza, of Denison, Mayra Davalos, of San Fernando, California, and the Rev. Gilberto Baca, of Schleswig; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Nelly Galdamez and Manny Galdamez, both of California, and Guillerma Galdamez, of El Salvador.
