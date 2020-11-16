Private family memorial services for Paul Briggle, 73, of Ricketts, will be held conducted on Saturday, November 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hanover Township, Charter Oak with inurnment at Immanuel Lutheran, Soldier Township Cemetery in Charter Oak.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date for family and friends.
He died Thursday, November 12, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Drene “Tina” Briggle, of Ricketts; children, Todd Briggle, of Schleswig, Amy Christie, of Council Bluffs, and Carmen Orme, of Glenwood; step-children, Eric Schneider and Jake Schneider, both of Schleswig; and 15 grandchildren.
