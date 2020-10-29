Pearl Quandt, 103, of Carroll, died Monday, October 26, at Regency Park Nursing Home in Carroll.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 31, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Carroll.

Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, October 30, at Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll. There will be no public visitation at the church on Saturday. Those attending the visitation at the funeral home and the funeral mass are required to wear a face covering.

A livestream broadcast and recording of Pearl’s service can be found by visiting the Sharp Funeral Home Carroll, Iowa YouTube Channel at this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqd2eeRJk5RTdEJoEooUoAQ. An icon on that page will be available by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be left at the funeral home for St. Anthony Hospital Auxiliary or Carroll Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll.