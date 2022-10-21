Peters, Richard

Richard "Dick" Dean Peters November 4, 1933 - October 15, 2022 Richard "Dick" Dean Peters, the son of Julius and Amanda (Engelking) Peters, was born on November 4, 1933, in Ida County, Iowa. He was baptized on April 15, 1934, and later confirmed on Palm Sunday, March 21, 1948, all at the United Church of Christ in Schleswig. Dick lived with his parents in the Ida Grove and Galva areas until the age of eight, when he went to live with his aunt and uncle, Dick and Hilda Engelking on a farm near Schleswig. He attended a nearby country school and graduated from Schleswig High School and graduated with the class of 1951. Dick started working for local farmers and his brother, Palmer on the farm. He enlisted in the United States Army and served until his honorable discharge in December 1956. On January 4, 1958, Richard was united in marriage to Marie Lill at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig by Pastor F.A. Wiese. The couple were blessed with three children: Steven Dean, Craig Alan and Kandis Jo. Dick worked for Swifts in Sioux City, Godbersen and Smith in Ida Grove, and lastly for Iowa Beef Processors in Denison, retiring in 1999. Dick was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he served as an Elder and a trustee. He was also a member of the Schleswig Fire Department for many years, as well as the Schleswig City Council. Dick enjoyed golfing, fishing trips to Canada, bowling, and playing cards with family and friends. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing his produce. He will be remembered for always teasing and having a "come back". He was a supportive father and grandpa, who loved attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, near or far. He also loved cheering on the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeyes. A memorable trip was when he traveled with his family to Minnesota to watch the Yankees play. Dick and Marie enjoyed their travels together, especially their trips to Hawaii, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, and some bank trips within the states. Dick moved to Eventide in October 2018 and passed away on October 15, 2022, at Gracewell - Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison at the age of 88 years, 11 months and 11 days. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers: Verdus, Palmer (Verline), Logan, Julius Jr. (Mary), and Gene (Pat); and brother-in-law, Russ Daly. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marie Peters of Denison; three children: Steven (Debbie) Peters of Maui, Hawaii, Craig (Susan) Peters of Glenwood, and Kandis (Bob) Goosmann of Mansfield, Texas; seven grandchildren: Billy (Medea) Peters, Seth Peters, Dr. Jace (Kelsey) Peters, Katelyn Peters, Miranda (Nick) Tam, Morgan Goosmann, and Matthew Goosmann; seven great-grandchildren: Hannah, Nick, Xander, Paxtyn, Broox, Lou, and Nellie; sister, Loa Lane Daly of Kansas City, Missouri; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig, Iowa. Rev. Merle Mahnken officiated the service with interment in Morgan Cemetery. Organist Marlene Hight provided accompaniment for congregational hymns "Holy, Holy, Holy" and "Lift High the Cross" and recorded hymn, "In the Garden" by Alan Jackson was also played. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Billy Peters, Seth Peters, Dr. Jace Peters, Katelyn Peters, Miranda Tam, Morgan Goosmann and Matthew Goosmann. Serving as pallbearers and Military Honors were members of the Schleswig VFW Post 3930 and American Legion Post 645. Immediately following the burial, the family invited everyone to return to the church and join them for a time of fellowship and lunch. The Huebner Funeral Home in Schleswig was in charge of arrangements.