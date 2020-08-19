Mass of Christian Burial for Philip McGinn, 72, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison with visitation two hours prior to the service.
Burial will be at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery in Denison.
He died Tuesday, August 18, at his home in Denison.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include one sister, Mary Wells, of Defiance; and four brothers, Bernard McGinn, of Grand Lake, Colorado, Stephen McGinn, of Denison, Charlie McGinn, of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Neil McGinn, of Denison.
