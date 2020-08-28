Phillips, Janice

Janice L. Phillips August 3, 1941 August 26, 2020 Janice Louise Phillips, the daughter of Henry and Edna (Kiepe) Timm, was born on August 3, 1941, in Ricketts, Iowa. She was baptized on August 24, 1941, in the St. John's Lutheran Church of Charter Oak, Iowa and confirmed in 1956 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Ute, Iowa. Janice received her education at Willow Township country school, the Lutheran school in Ute and graduated from Ute High School with the class of 1959. On November 1, 1959, Janice was united in marriage to Lyle Phillips in the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Ute. To this union five children were born, three passing in infancy. The couple started farming near Kiron, Iowa. During this time Janice was busy being a farmer's wife and raising their two sons, Alan and Arlan. In 1974 the family moved to Ute. Janice worked at the AK Corral and the Ute Senior Center before retiring in 2008. Janice and Lyle celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 2009 and were married for 57 years. In 2011 they moved to Mapleton, Iowa, where Janice was currently residing. Janice enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, and watching the birds at her feeders. She collected cookie jars and owls, loved playing bingo, a competitive game of euchre, and going to the casino. Janice was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory include her sons Alan (Leisha) Phillips of LeMars, IA and Arlan (Lori) Phillips of Ute, IA; grandchildren Clarissa (Dan) of Siebrecht of Omaha, NE; and Travis Phillips of Ute, IA; great-grandchildren Elianna, Paxtynn, Chayce and Anniston; brother Norman Timm of Omaha, NE; sisters Marlene Krueger of Omaha, NE, Myra Beener of Des Moines, IA and Patti McAndrews of Stewart, IA; brother-in-law Steve Vittitoe of Onawa, IA; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Edna Timm; husband Lyle Phillips; one daughter in infancy; sons Dean and Mark in infancy; and a sister in infancy.
