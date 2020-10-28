Funeral services for Phyllis Kuhl, 86, of Arcadia will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, at Zion Lutheran Church in Arcadia with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at the Arcadia Cemetery.

She died Monday, October 26, at Regency Park Nursing & Rehab in Carroll.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.