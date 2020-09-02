Funeral services for Ramona Laubscher, 89, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at the Dow City Cemetery.
She died Sunday, August 23, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include one son, Garry Laubscher, of Omaha, Nebraska; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
